If Death Stranding on PC is a movie, on PS4 it's a TV drama

Geoff Keighley is known for his working relationship with Hideo Kojima and he recently conducted an interview with his studio, Kojima Productions. As is often the case, art director Yoji Shinkawa was involved, and he made a really interesting comparison between the PC and PS4 versions of Death Stranding.

"Compared to the previous one, I could kind of say that you're kind of watching a TV drama in the previous game, but this time in the PC version it's more you get the impression that you're watching a movie at the cinema."

Death Stranding is releasing today on PC and comes with an upgraded resolution and improved frame-rates. There is also support for 21:9 ultrawide screen, amongst other things, and it's these features that Shinkawa thinks elevates the experience.

Are you planning on getting Death Stranding for PC and enjoying the seemingly movie-like experience? We'll be sharing our review of the PC version later this week so stay tuned for that.

Thanks, VGC.