If big isn't big enough, there's the Razer Gigantus V2

And you can get the new mouse mat custom made to your particular standards.

In a world where even the most minute details count if you want to be victorious, Razer has launched the Gigantus V2 mouse mat. The surface has been upgraded with a higher thread count in terms of the weave. It's all black with a small Razer tag in the corner, there's a middle layer of high-density rubber foam, and the surface is micro-weave cloth.

Razer says that it has been tested by some of their esports athletes, and a number of sizes are offered. Those are:

M (360 x 275 x 3mm) - £9.99 / €11.99
L (450 x 400 x 3mm) - £14.99 / €19.99
XXL (940 x 410 x 4mm) - £29.99 / €39.99
3XL (1.200 x 550 x 4mm) - £49.99 / €59.99

That should cover most needs, however, for those who want some extra flair, there is an option for that too, as you can add text, different colours, or patterns/icons as desired. The custom service is available for M, L and XXL versions and costs an additional €10.

