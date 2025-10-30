If AI tried to make a new Grand Theft Auto, it wouldn't make "anything good," says Take-Two CEO

HQ

As AI looks to encroach on all art forms, there are a wild amount of opinions on whether it's going to save gaming or doom it. Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two's CEO and one of the only men speaking about Grand Theft Auto VI that has actually seen it, doesn't seem convinced by AI yet.

Speaking with CNBC, when asked if AI could be used to create another Grand Theft Auto, Zelnick said that the technology wouldn't make anything good. "Let's say there were no constraints [on AI]. Could we push a button tomorrow and create an equivalent to the Grand Theft Auto marketing plan?" he said. "The answer is no. A, you can't do that yet, and B, I am of the view that you wouldn't end up with anything very good. You end up with something pretty derivative."

Zelnick's point is that AI is "backward looking," and therefore cannot create anything that feels entirely new because it works on predictive models. "There are many, many, many things in life that are predictable based on data," he said. "Anything that involves backward-looking data compute, it's really good for that and that applies to lots of things. What we do at Take-Two, anything that isn't attached to that, it's going to be really, really bad at."

Take-Two has given Rockstar plenty of time to work on Grand Theft Auto VI and make it something that'll hopefully blow our socks off whenever it releases. That creative control, in Zelnick's mind, seems to offer something that AI never can.

Do you agree with Zelnick's takes on AI?