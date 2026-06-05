IEM Cologne 2026: GamerLegion, M80, and MiBR next to qualify for Stage 2

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The final day of the first stage of play at IEM Cologne will happen today, as the remaining six teams who are left and fighting for one of three spots in the second stage will all know where they stand in a few hours.

In total, three games will be played, where three victors/qualified teams will be decided and three losers/eliminated squads will be determined too. As for which games are on the horizon, the fixtures for these three must-win matches can be seen below.



Team Liquid vs. FlyQuest



NRG vs. BIG



Tyloo vs. Lynn Vision Gaming



As for yesterday's results, three teams qualified and three teams were eliminated, with GamerLegion, M80, and MiBR all advancing and joining B8 and BetBoom Team in the next round of play. On the other hand, Thunderdownunder, Sharks Esports, and Heroic were all knocked out for good, joining Gaimin Gladiators and Sinners Esports as the first squads heading back to the airport for flights home.

With this all in mind, what are you expecting from today's action?