IEM Cologne 2026: B8 and BetBoom Team confirmed for Stage 2

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As mentioned yesterday, later that afternoon, a handful of teams would be advancing to the second stage of play at IEM Cologne, while a handful were also eliminated from the tournament for good. The Swiss bracket for Stage 1 of the event is well underway and there's only two match days left (June 4-5), wherein we will get firm confirmation on eight total eliminations and eight squads who progress to the next phase of action.

As per yesterday's results, B8 defeated M80 and BetBoom Team overcame GamerLegion, meaning both B8 and BetBoom Team officially secured tickets to Stage 2, which will commence on Saturday.

Looking at the other side of the group, Gaimin Gladiators was defeated by Heroic and Sinners Esports lost to Tyloo, meaning both Gaimin and Sinners have been knocked out for good and will be heading home as the first two eliminations.

In terms of what's in store for today (June 4), three teams will be confirmed for Stage 2 while a further three teams will be eliminated. You can see the fixtures below, with the remaining six teams following today's action to play tomorrow where everything is on the line.

IEM Cologne 2026 Stage 1 qualification matches on June 4:



GamerLegion vs. BIG



M80 vs. NRG



Lynn Vision Gaming vs. MiBR



IEM Cologne 2026 Stage 1 elimination matches on June 4: