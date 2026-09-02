IEM Beijing Global Qualifier: Here are the opening fixtures

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It's almost time for another major Counter-Strike 2 tournament to take place, as IEM Beijing is right around the corner. Before this immense tournament can kick off, the final qualifier slots need to be filled, and this is precisely what will be happening in the days ahead.

As of today, September 2, the Global Qualifier will be commencing and beginning to whittle down the 16 attending teams to determine the two who will advance to the next round of play. With this in mind, you can see today's opening fixtures below, with the added information being this portion of action will actually conclude on September 4, even with using a double-elimination format bracket, meaning there are a lot of matches on the horizon.

IEM Beijing Global Qualifier Upper Bracket Round 1 (September 2):