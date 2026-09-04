IEM Beijing Global Qualifier: Here are the four teams left in contention and the planned fixtures

HQ

As we noted yesterday, the majority of the teams who qualified for the IEM Beijing Global Qualifier were to be eliminated in the hours ahead, with a bunch of matches set to knock out as many as 8 teams, building on the four knockouts the day before.

We're now on the cusp of the final day of action in the Global Qualifier, as only four teams remain, with three fixtures lined-up, with these games set to determine the two teams who will advance to the Main Event coming up.

Before touching on the fixtures, you might be curious about the eight eliminated teams from yesterday. These include the following:



Eyeballers



Nemiga Gaming



BIG



Color



MiBR



Magic



K27



HOTU



As for what's to come in the hours ahead, the planned fixtures look like the following.

Upper Bracket Final:



NuclearTigRES vs. B8 at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Semifinal:



Eternal Fire vs. Heroic at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Final:



Loser of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST



It should be known that both of the victors of the respective finals matches will secure tickets to the Main Event kicking off on November 2.