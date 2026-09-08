IEM Beijing Global Qualifier: B8 and Heroic punch tickets to November's main event

HQ

Over the course of last week, we were following the proceedings of the IEM Beijing Global Qualifier, an event that looked to whittle down 16 hopeful organisations to simply two survivors, each of whom would be advancing to the main event happening in November.

To this end, the Global Qualifier has now come to a close, and the surviving teams have been decided. Ultimately, both B8 and Heroic came out on top, with B8 winning the Upper Bracket and defeating Nuclear TigeRES in the Upper Bracket Final in a 2-0 manner, all while Heroic survived the Lower Bracket, overcoming Nuclear TigeRES in the Lower Bracket Final in an equal 2-0 manner.

It should be said, as this was happening, the Asian Qualifier for the event was also underway, which saw Tyloo defeating FlyQuest in the Grand Final to secure the only spot on offer through this qualification system. This means all 16 teams (both the qualified organisations and the invited squads) have been locked in for IEM Beijing, with all eyes now on the main event happening at the Bloomage Biotech Biohyalux ECM Arena in the city between November 2-8.