IEM Beijing Global Qualifier: 3DMax, GamerLegion, and PaiN Gaming among early eliminations

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As we touched upon yesterday, things will be moving incredibly fast in regards to the Global Qualifier for IEM Beijing. The purpose of the event is to whittle down 16 teams to simply two survivors, both of whom will advance to the main event portion of the action, while the other 14 'losers' are sent home.

Already, after the first day of play, four teams have been knocked out for good, as the first phase of the Lower Bracket has been completed. As for the teams sent home, these include 3DMax, GamerLegion, PaiN Gaming, and Dendele CS, with three of those eliminations being quite surprising ones.

As for what's next, there will be 10 matches played throughout the course of today, September 3, with as many as eight more teams eliminated. As for the fixtures being lined-up, you can see this information below.

Lower Bracket Round 2:



Eyeballers vs, MiBR at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST



Nemiga Gaming vs. K27 at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST



Magic vs. BIG at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST



Heroic vs. Color at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Round 3:



Winner of Eyeballers/MiBR vs. Winner of Nemiga/K27 at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Winner of Magic/BIG vs. Winner of Heroic/Color at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Upper Bracket Semifinals:



Eternal Fire vs. Nuclear TigeRES at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



HOTU vs. B8 at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Quarterfinals: