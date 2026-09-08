esports
Counter-Strike 2
IEM Beijing 2026: Here are all 16 confirmed teams
All the attending organisations have been determined ahead of the event taking place in two months.
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In just under two months, IEM Beijing will be taking place at the Bloomage Biotech Biohyalux ECM Arena in the Chinese city. In total, 16 teams will be present and looking to fight over the trophy and the $1.25 million prize pool on offer, with two of the attending organisations hoping for a victory to continue their ESL Grand Slam hopes.
Since the qualifier events for the event have come to a close, you might be wondering who has actually secured a spot at IEM Beijing? If so, you can see the full list of qualified/invited teams below (with the ESL Grand Slam hopefuls in bold).
- 9z Team
- Team Liquid
- The MongolZ
- Team Falcons
- Mouz
- Natus Vincere
- Legacy
- Furia
- BetBoom Team
- Aurora Gaming
- G2 Esports
- Parivision
- FaZe Clan
- B8
- Heroic
- Tyloo
Who do you regard as a favourite to win IEM Beijing?