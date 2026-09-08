IEM Beijing 2026: Here are all 16 confirmed teams

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In just under two months, IEM Beijing will be taking place at the Bloomage Biotech Biohyalux ECM Arena in the Chinese city. In total, 16 teams will be present and looking to fight over the trophy and the $1.25 million prize pool on offer, with two of the attending organisations hoping for a victory to continue their ESL Grand Slam hopes.

Since the qualifier events for the event have come to a close, you might be wondering who has actually secured a spot at IEM Beijing? If so, you can see the full list of qualified/invited teams below (with the ESL Grand Slam hopefuls in bold).



9z Team



Team Liquid



The MongolZ



Team Falcons



Mouz



Natus Vincere



Legacy



Furia



BetBoom Team



Aurora Gaming



G2 Esports



Parivision



FaZe Clan



B8



Heroic



Tyloo



Who do you regard as a favourite to win IEM Beijing?