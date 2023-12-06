ID@Xbox Winter Demo Fest is back with 33 games to try out

HQ

The ID@Xbox Winter Demo Fest is back, and just as last year, this means a plethora of indie games to try out up until December 31. There are currently a whopping 33 games to try out, and many of them are even far off, so Xbox Wire suggests you should feeback the developers if you want to help improve a certain title:

"We encourage you to check them out with friends and families during this holiday season starting today and within the coming weeks as demos become available. These demos are an early look at gameplay and may not represent the full game at their release, including the availability in each country as developers continue to update and refine their title ahead of launch. So, don't forget you can help provide early feedback to the devs!"

Here are the full list of demos to try out:

• 502's Arcade (502 Studios)

• Backbeat (Ichigoichie)

• Captain Bones (World of Poly)

• Champion Shift (SRG Studios)

• Chessarama (Minimol Games)

• Deceive Inc. (Sweet Bandits Studios)

• Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (Pyramid Games S.A.)

• Donut Dodo (pixel.games)

• Go Mecha Ball (Whale Peak Games)

• Hidden Through Time 2 (Rogueside)

• Howl (Mi'pu'mi Games)

• Kiborg (Sobaka Studio)

• King Arthur: Knight's Tale (NeocoreGames)

• Kingdoms and Castles (BlitWorks Games)

• Long Gone Days (Serenity Forge)

• New Star GP (New Star Games)

• Oppidum (EP Games)

• Parcel Corps (Secret Mode)

• Pinball FX (Zen Studios)

• Pinball M (Zen Studios)

• PlateUp! (It's Happening)

• Puzzledorf (Stuart's Pixel Games)

• Roguematch: The Extraplanar Invasion (Starstruck Games)

• Shoulders of Giants (Moving Pieces Interactive)

• Sker Ritual (Wales Interactive)

• Slave Zero X (Poppy Works)

• Slopecrashers (byteparrot)

• Space Boat (Recombobulator Games)

• SquadBlast (Ultrahorse)

• Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)

• The Holy Gosh Darn (Perfectly Paranormal)

• The Land Beneath Us (FairPlay Studios)

• Vagrus - The Riven Realms (Lost Pilgrims Studio)

Plenty of interesting games, but do you see anything in particular that you will try out? Feel free to help fellow Gamereactor readers by sharing your best suggestions on where to start.