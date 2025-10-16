ID@Xbox Showcase returns on October 28 with spotlight on new indie titles

HQ

While it can be fun to sink your teeth into a massively expensive AAA game with years of endless DLC subscriptions to throw your money at, there's still something special about getting your hands on an ingenious indie game that pushes boundaries and offers something we've never seen before.

If you like indies as much as we do, we have some exciting news for you. Microsoft has announced a new round of ID@Xbox Showcase, which will take place on October 28 at 7:00 p.m. (CEST). Here we can look forward to 50 minutes of fun with trailers, gameplay, and more from "publishers and developers including Raw Fury, Serenity Forge, Skybound Games, Thunder Lotus Games, and many more."

You'll be able to follow the stream on the usual platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube. We'll probably have reason to return to this as more details are revealed, but hopefully we have a gaming feast for connoisseurs to look forward to.