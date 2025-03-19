ID@Xbox has paid more than $5 billion to indie developers since its inception

HQ

Microsoft's indie game initiative, ID@Xbox, has been nothing short of amazing ever since its inception. The programme has helped bring countless amazing games to life ever since its creation in 2013, and this has included smaller titles like Another Crab's Treasure or bigger names like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Over its lifespan, ID@Xbox has spent a lot of money championing indies and now we have a jaw-dropping figure to gawk at.

In a recent Xbox Wire post, we're told that ID@Xbox has paid over $5 billion to indie developers since 2013. This has led to over 1,000 games being supported by the Xbox Play Anywhere technology, which enables users to pick up a game on Xbox or PC and play on both platforms assuming you stick to the Windows Store and Xbox consoles, with cross-save, cross-progression, and Achievements transferred too.

In the blog post, ID@Xbox director Guy Richards explains: "Our mission with ID@Xbox has always been to empower teams to achieve more with Xbox. Over the years, our program has evolved to bring ID@Xbox games to players on more screens and in new ways through Game Pass and Stream Your Own Game. We're focused on helping independent teams enable Xbox Play Anywhere to reach more players - allowing seamless play across console, PC, and cloud. No matter where people choose to play, we're working with developers to make the most of the features unique to that device or screen."

As per what ID@Xbox has in store for the immediate future, the programme will be bringing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hollow Knight: Silksong, FBC: Firebreak, and Descenders Next to fans around the world.