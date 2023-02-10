Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Idris Elba's detective is back on the job in Luther: The Fallen Sun trailer

The movie is coming to Netflix next month.

The TV series Luther concluded a short while ago, but that didn't stop the creators from thinking up ways to continue the crime series. To this end, it was announced a while back that Netflix had greenlit a movie picking up after the events of the series, and now it's almost time for that film to actually debut on the streamer.

Known as Luther: The Fallen Sun, the film will see Idris Elba's titular character escaping prison and then getting back onto the hunt of a terrifying serial killer who has been causing havoc on the streets of London.

Also starring Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo, this film will be coming to Netflix on March 10, 2023, and will also be in select theatres this February, and to see if it will be up your street, a trailer for the flick has now debuted.

Luther: The Fallen Sun

