Idris Elba will return as Luther: Another movie will be coming to Netflix

After Netflix snagged the rights to the Luther follow-up film, Luther: The Fallen Sun, a couple of years ago, the ending of that film begged the question as to what would be next for Idris Elba's gritty detective. We now have an answer to that as the streaming giant has confirmed that another film is on the way.

Yep, Netflix has greenlit another Luther movie. We don't have an official title as of yet, but we do know that Elba will be returning as the titular character and that he'll be joined by Luther veterans and long-standing cast members, Ruth Wilson as Alice and Dermot Crowley as DSU Martin Schenk.

Otherwise, Netflix has also provided a small teaser of what to expect: "Luther has been secretly called back into service amidst a new wave of brutal, seemingly random murders. But how can he save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead."

Are you excited for more Luther? If you haven't seen The Fallen Sun yet, be sure to read our review of the film here.