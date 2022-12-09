Idris Elba will be appearing in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion

HQ

CD Projekt Red arrived and made its presence known at The Game Awards a few hours ago by debuting the second teaser trailer for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty.

While the trailer didn't confirm the exact launch date for the game, it did reveal a new character, which is being portrayed by an A-list celebrity joining Keanu Reeves who is back as Johnny Silverhand.

Idris Elba has been tapped to play the role of Solomon Reed in the post-launch addition, with this character said to be a New United States of America agent, and "the only person players can trust to help them fulfil an impossible mission of espionage and survival."

Otherwise, the teaser showed off a deeper look at the Dogtown region of Night City, as well as some glimpses of some other gameplay additions, which will debut whenever Phantom Liberty arrives in 2023.