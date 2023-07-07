Idris Elba wants to do more Luther movies

HQ

I wasn't the biggest fan of the Luther film, Luther: The Fallen Sun, as I thought it detracted too much from the brilliant gritty and rooted identity the series had, but with that being said, there's no denying that the film did very well on Netflix, and was regarded as a Top 10 title for weeks. So, with that success in mind, can we expect more from Idris Elba's grizzled detective?

Speaking with Collider, Elba has touched on his hopes to return to the character and noted that he has his fingers crossed that there will be more movies in the future.

"Luther ended up being one of the top five most streamed films on Netflix, which is an incredible achievement, since it was the first film from the television show. I'm hoping to make another one. I love Luther. I love that character, and I love where I can possibly take him, as a story and as a character. So, yeah, keep your fingers crossed."

The ending of The Fallen Sun did leave the door wide open for more Luther, so it wouldn't be a massive surprise to see Elba back as the character in the future.

Would you like more Luther movies?