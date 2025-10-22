Idris Elba trades planes for trains in second season of Hijack

HQ

The first season of the Apple TV drama Hijack ended up being enough of a success that a follow-up season was greenlit. It was a bit of a strange decision as the first season was a complete package, depicting how one man stopped the hijacking of a passenger plane and ultimately prevented a terrorist attack. So, when Apple promised a second season with the same man in the lead, it felt a bit strange and massively unlucky for this heroic lead.

But anyway, Hijack will be back soon. Idris Elba will be returning to headline the series as Sam Nelson, and the main difference this time is that he's trading air travel for train travel. Yep, Hijack's second season is set on a train that seems to have been rigged with explosives and put on a path to cause maximum destruction. Will Sam be able to step up and save the day this time?

We don't have a full trailer yet, only a brief teaser you can see below, but we do know that Hijack returns to Apple TV as soon as January 14, 2026.