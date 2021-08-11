Idris Elba to voice Knuckles in second Sonic the Hedgehog movie

We've known that the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie has already started filming, and we also know that this sequel will add a certain red echidna and a particular yellow twin-tailed fox. What we don't know, or rather didn't, was who would be voicing the iconic characters of Knuckles and Tails, until now.

It has been revealed that Idris Elba will be voicing the animated Knuckles in the upcoming movie. We don't officially know what Knuckles will be up to in the film, but there are reports of a leaked plot synopsis that suggests the red echidna will be teaming up with Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik to find a Chaos Emerald.

There has been no information about Tails, and who will voice the yellow fox just yet, but with the movie less than eight months away from release now, we can probably look forward to that announcement, and maybe even a trailer sooner rather than later.

As for when the movie will be releasing, the second Sonic movie is planned for April 8, 2022.