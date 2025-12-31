Idris Elba to receive knighthood among others in New Year Honours

HQ

In the UK, each year we see the royal family mark out hundreds and sometimes well over a thousand individuals worthy of honours. Dames, knights, and more are made through this process, and this year we're seeing some entertainment and sporting favourites top the list.

Idris Elba will become Sir Idris Elba once he is knighted by King Charles III in the New Year, earning the honour thanks to his work with an anti-knife campaign in London and founding the Elba Hope Foundation alongside his wife Sabrina. "I receive this honour on behalf of the many young people whose talent, ambition and resilience has driven the work of the Elba Hope Foundation," the now Sir Idris said (via the BBC).

Meera Syal, comedy actress and writer, is also receiving an honours and will become Dame Meera. Warwick Davis, Matt Lucas and Richard Osman are all given OBEs. "This is the best thing that's ever happened to me - and I've been in Star Wars," said Davis of his OBE.

Cynthia Erivo, Ellie Goulding, Eve Graham and more round out the honours from musicians and those in the arts, as 1,157 people are listed this year though, we won't be naming them all, as some of Britain's best and brightest are recognised by the royals.

