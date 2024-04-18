Idris Elba: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is "for all the real diehard Sonic fans"

HQ

The Sonic movies have been huge successes for Paramount and Sega, and on December 20, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to premiere. Knuckles is expected to have a bigger role as he is now getting his own TV series this month.

Knuckles is played by Idris Elba and Collider took the opportunity to try to pump him for some information about what's to come. Elba replied that Sonic fans really have something to look forward to:

"I can tell you that it's super exciting. I can tell you that it really does get deeper into the universe of Sonic. I think 3's probably the one for all the real diehard Sonic fans. They're gonna get all of those Easter eggs in it."

Elba also pays tribute to Jim Carrey, who plays iconic supervillain Dr. Robotnik, adding:

"Jim is incredible, man. What a performance. It's so great to work against, even though I'm never there with him, but I get to hear his voice. Bomb."

Considering how good Carrey has been in the previous two movies, we don't doubt this at all, and lots of love for Sonic fans sounds very positive, don't you think?