Idris Elba reveals plans to retire from acting, fully transfer into being a director

Blockbusters, smaller films, award-winning performances and even a stint as a major player in Night City. Idris Elba has in many ways done it all as an actor, and the 53-year-old believes he may soon step away from playing other people entirely so he can step behind the camera instead.

As per the Daily Mail, Elba revealed that he does have plans to retire from acting at some point. "I'm hoping that my fan base as an actor isn't mad at me, but eventually I want to transfer to be a director fully," he said.

"'I've been acting for a long time. I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way. I really enjoy it," he continued.

There's no timeframe yet for Elba to step back from the camera, but it'll be a sad day for moviegoers. Elba also mentioned his political activism as part of the interview, saying that at times he doesn't feel equipped to match politicians and may even go back into education to build that knowledge.