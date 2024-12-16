Idris Elba really wants to make a Cyberpunk 2077 movie with Keanu Reeves

HQ

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premieres very soon and in connection with this, many people want to take the opportunity to talk to the cast, not least Idris Elba (Knuckles) and Keanu Reeves (Shadow), who also worked together in Cyberpunk 2077.

Screen Rant got the chance to interview the former, and wondered if he would like to work with Reeves again in a Cyberpunk 2077 movie. And it turned out to be something Elba would be more than happy to do:

"Oh, man, that's a great question. I think if any movie could do a live-action rendition, it could be [ Cyberpunk 2077 ], and I think his character and my character together would be, "Whoa." So, let's speak that into existence."

On reflection, it feels like Cyberpunk 2077 could be very good as a movie, but for now we'll have to make do with the superb anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners if the urge to look at the universe rather than play the game strikes.