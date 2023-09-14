Idris Elba gets killed and wants revenge in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer

HQ

The interest around Cyberpunk 2077 was already very high before CD Projekt Red revealed that Keanu Reeves was Johnny Silverhand in the game, but that obviously took it to another level. Phantom Liberty, the game's first and only expansion, has been following the same footsteps, as the hype was great before it skyrocketed when Idris Elba's character was shown off back in December. Not that we've been told much about who Solomon Reed is and why he'll be helping us, but today's trailer seemingly explains a bit.

CD Projekt has given us a cinematic trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty focused on Idris Elba's Solomon Reed and why he's so eager to help us save the president. Spoilers: it's personal.

That's not the only thing we got, as a second trailer announces that Cyberpunk 2077's free 2.0 Update will be available on the 21st of September, so we'll get the new police system, vehicle combat and more five days before the paid expansion.

HQ