Idris Elba explains why he is moving to Africa

Idris Elba is planning to move. Now, usually celebrities moving house isn't exactly newsworthy, but Elba wants to make this a big deal as he has a lot of plans for future films in the continent. Speaking to the BBC, Elba outlined that he wanted to use his star power to bolster the African film business.

"I think [I'll move] in the next five, 10 years, God willing. I'm here to bolster the film industry... I won't be able to do that from overseas. I need to be in-country, on the continent," he said. "I'm going to live in Accra, I'm going to live in Freetown [Sierra Leone's capital], I'm going to live in Zanzibar. I'm going to try and go where they're telling stories - that's really important."

Elba believes Africans should be at the centre of each part of the film-making process. He hopes that just as audiences have an idea of big Western cities like Los Angeles or London, people will be able to develop an understanding of Africa without having necessarily been there.

"If you watch any film or anything that has got to do with Africa, all you're going to see is trauma, how we were slaves, how we were colonised, how it's just war and when you come to Africa, you will realise that it's not true," he continued. "So, it's really important that we own those stories of our tradition, of our culture, of our languages, of the differences between one language and another. The world doesn't know that."

