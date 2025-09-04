Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson lead an all-star cast in Netflix's A House of Dynamite

This October, Netflix will be expanding its portfolio with a thrilling political drama that explores how the United States deals with being targeted by a singular and unattributed missile. The premise of the film revolves around how the nation adapts to the threat and attempts to determine who is behind the missile launch and how to respond to such a declaration of war.

Known as A House of Dynamite, this film is coming from director Kathryn Bigelow (previously known for The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty), and the film features an absolutely stacked cast featuring the likes of Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, Gabriel Basso, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee, and Jason Clarke.

So far, Netflix has premiered a teaser trailer for the film, which you can see below, but we should expect a more complete trailer soon as it will be premiering in less than a month. First it will be coming to cinemas, as soon as October 3 for UK cinemas to be exact, before getting a global theatrical premiere on October 10, and then eventually coming to Netflix too on October 24.

Will you be checking out A House of Dynamite?