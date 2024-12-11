Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves want to make a Shadow and Knuckles spinoff show

HQ

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 isn't even out yet, and already some of its stars are thinking of franchising. Namely, Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves, who play Knuckles and Shadow the Hedgehog respectively in the upcoming movie, are ready to take on another project as the video game icons.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, the actors said they'd be interested in teaming up for a TV spinoff starring their characters. "I'm telling you," Elba said. "Shadow Knuckles." Reeves then believed the title could be something more like "Knuckles and Shadow."

Elba then joked that Shadow Knuckles sounded more like a band than a TV show, but it seems that the actors are largely up for anything Sonic-related. When asked whether he'd return for a fourth Sonic movie, Elba said: "I would say I'd love to do it. Any chance to understand the characters a little bit more, in the different episodes ... If [the filmmakers are] in, I'm down."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releases in theatres on the 20th of December, 2024.