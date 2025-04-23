Idris Elba and John Cena play UK and US leaders in Prime Video's Heads of State

We previously saw Idris Elba and John Cena on-screen together in 2021's The Suicide Squad, a movie that introduced us to the former's Bloodsport and the latter's Peacemaker. The pair will soon be continuing this dual effort for a new Prime Video action-comedy movie called Heads of State, where they appear as the UK Prime Minister and the US President, two global leaders who are forced to fight the odds and survive in the wild after their plane gets shot down.

Yep, this is a real film coming to the streaming platform as soon as July 2, and to prepare us for its crazy arrival, a trailer has now debuted giving us a taste of the humour and action that will be in store.

As for the official plot, we're told it is the following in its synopsis: "The UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) and US President (John Cena) have a public rivalry that risks their countries' alliance. But when they become targets of a powerful enemy, they're forced to rely on each other as they go on a wild, multinational run. Allied with Noel, a brilliant MI6 agent (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must find a way to thwart a conspiracy that threatens the free world."

Will you be watching Heads of State in July?