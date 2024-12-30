Idle Devils confirmed for Xbox and will be released "soon"

Earlier this year, Gocore's role-playing game Idle Devils was released first for PC and then both PlayStation and Switch - but for Xbox it has been missing. We have never been given an explanation as to why, but it could possibly be linked to the clearly sexualized characters.

Now, however, the publisher Happy Player announces via X that they have received "the concept approval from Xbox" and writes that they expect the game to be released for the Xbox consoles "soon". You can read the official Steam description of the game here:

"Idle Devils is a leisure strategic placement game. In addition to rich roles, skills and equipment systems, you can also freely choose the devil to cultivate. Through her, you can conquer new female demons, and finally complete the salvation of the Demon World, becoming a real Demon King."

We also have a gameplay trailer to offer below.