IDEA, the game in which you have to bring concepts to their destination, shows gameplay

IDEA is a very particular game in which, seeing the world as if it were Google Maps, you have to guide an idea, represented with a bulb, to its destination. The title turns the world into a bird's-eye view platformer, with which through pushy clicks, you have to take it to the right place.

Unfortunately, as we have seen in the gameplay below, not all ideas come to fruition, but that does not mean that they fail, but that they stay there to help you or other players. You can save other players' ideas and see how many players have saved yours.

The game is developed by The Longest Road Games, a developer based in Bilbao (Spain), that co-created the almost eponymous game, The Longest Road on Earth. The IDEA demo will be featured at the Steam Next Fest, which will be happening from June 13 to 20.