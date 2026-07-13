Id Software "still have the crew we need to build the game and tech we're known for"

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Following the recent Xbox layoffs news, a lot of information has been shared in regards to the state of id Software, with some reports claiming the Doom: The Dark Ages creator has "run out of coders", while others regard the situation as a "bloodbath". Needless to say, many have been concerned this means the end of id Software's creative efforts and that rather the studio would be transitioned to become a support developer. Perhaps not...

Recently, id Software issued a statement on social media wherein it explicitly notes: "While our studio was impacted, those changes were spread across teams. We still have the crew we need to build the games and tech we're known for. The team today is about the same size we were when making Doom (2016)."

The developer also explains it is retaining its flat hierarchy design and that it will be present at QuakeCon in August, all while explaining it's in the process of "supporting each other and team members impacted."

So that's at least some good news for those concerned about the future of id Tech and future titles from the very talented studio.