Id Software on the future of Doom: "Doom's got a lot of life left in it and we're never short of ideas"

Doom is already one of the most storied and iconic video game franchises of all-time. It's also one that continues to surprise and thrive in the modern era of gaming with excellent instalments like Doom (2016), Doom Eternal, and surely the upcoming Doom: The Dark Ages too.

With Doom expanding this May with the medieval prequel title, we recently had the chance to sit down with id Software's executive producer Marty Stratton to discuss what the future of Doom holds following The Dark Ages. The key thing to note? Doom isn't going anywhere any time soon.

Stratton told us: "We've been entirely focused on The Dark Ages. It's not like we've got, we don't have multiple teams working on multiple projects, so you know again Hugo [Martin] has done an amazing job building this universe, the team that works together. So, there are... There are always ideas. There's other ideas for things to do in the central time frame, it's a very, very rich universe, but we are a small team that is always just like really focused on what we need to execute on for fans right now, and that has been the case literally for The Dark Ages. So, we'll see what comes next, but Doom is... you know, Doom's got a lot of life left in it and we're never short on ideas. So, regardless of the IP or just creative ambition, it's a great place to work."

You can catch our full Doom: The Dark Ages interview below for information on multiplayer, the story, the sandbox-like levels, and more. Otherwise, Doom: The Dark Ages is set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on May 15, even as a day one arrival on Game Pass.