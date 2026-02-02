Id Software on celebrating its 35th anniversary: "We've got a lot coming up"

HQ

35 years ago yesterday, February 1, id Software was officially founded, meaning this year the iconic developer known for Doom, Quake, Wolfenstein, Rage, and so forth, is marking a rather impressive milestone.

While we're not expecting this to coincide with a new major game debut as Doom: The Dark Ages only launched last year, the developer has teased that it will be marking the moment with some interesting plans all the same.

In an update video, producer Marty Stratton began by mentioning: "We've got a lot coming up this week to celebrate with all of you, and of course, throughout the year, we'll be celebrating this anniversary and a lot of other anniversaries."

Game director Hugo Martin then followed this up by expressing: "We've got much more in store, so stay tuned."

In all honesty, these are probably more scaled back celebrations with a fan and community focus to them, so it's best to keep your expectations in check. But still, wouldn't it be lovely if id Software had a surprise in store for this momentous occasion?