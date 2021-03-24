Id Software: "More Doom Eternal updates are coming later this year"

You're watching Advertisements

With Doom Eternal recently celebrating its first birthday, executive producer Marty Stratton and game director Hugo Martin produced a short video thanking fans for their continued support. At the end of this video, Marty makes the surprise announcement that "more Doom Eternal updates are coming later this year."

This is exciting indeed as content for Doom Eternal appeared to be wrapped up with the arrival of its latest DLC, The Ancient Gods - Part Two. The DLC and its predecessor still haven't arrive on the Nintendo Switch, however, so its possible he could be alluding to a release date on the platform. This is just speculation though, and we will have to remain patient for the time being.

You can check out our recent interview with Hugo and Marty in the video above, and you can check out our review for The Ancient Gods - Part Two here.