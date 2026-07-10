Id Software legend John Carmack: "Games need to succeed, not just be beloved"

HQ

Even though it's been 13 years since John Carmack left id Software, he will forever be closely associated with the iconic studio he once co-founded. So what does he really think about Microsoft now laying off nearly three-quarters of the legendary developer's staff, likely shutting down the Id Tech game engine for good, and transforming the team into what appears to be a support studio?

Carmack has now commented on this very issue via social media, writing unsentimentally that he regrets his earlier statement that Microsoft would be a good owner for the studio, but at the same time he remains pragmatic, noting that it's not enough to deliver iconic titles, they must also sell well:

"I'm saddened, but I can't muster anger or outrage over it. I don't have access to the books, but I suspect that Id Software was a marginal business from Microsoft's perspective. I believe the reports that Minecraft revenues have been carrying several other studios.

"To continue being produced long term, games need to succeed, not just be beloved."

He admits that it's possible this was an ill-considered decision, but he himself has a hard time seeing what could have boosted sales:

"You can't rule out the possibility that executives are idiots, but that shouldn't be your default belief. I don't think there is any obvious path that would have doubled the revenue from Id games."

He concludes his lengthy post on a positive note, writing that, despite everything, he doesn't believe this marks the end of the story for id Software:

"The game isn't over yet, and I hope the studio rallies through."