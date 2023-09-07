Iconic Starfield city faithfully recreated with Lego

HQ

The Lego community rarely disappoints and is known to deliver really cool stuff on a regular basis. Just look at what Taris120_Builds on X has delivered. He has created a 6,000-piece version of the major Starfield city New Atlantis. And he hasn't skipped any details, but rather added the landing zone, MAST HQ (and other important buildings) and a whole lot more.

Check out his impressive build below and start praying that Bethesda and Lego notices this brilliant work and releases it as an official set.