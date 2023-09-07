Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Iconic Starfield city faithfully recreated with Lego

The set spans 6,000 bricks.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Lego community rarely disappoints and is known to deliver really cool stuff on a regular basis. Just look at what Taris120_Builds on X has delivered. He has created a 6,000-piece version of the major Starfield city New Atlantis. And he hasn't skipped any details, but rather added the landing zone, MAST HQ (and other important buildings) and a whole lot more.

Check out his impressive build below and start praying that Bethesda and Lego notices this brilliant work and releases it as an official set.

Starfield

Related texts

0
StarfieldScore

Starfield
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

It's finally time to explore space in Bethesda's first all-new game series in over 25 years. We check out if the space adventure lives up to its promise...



Loading next content