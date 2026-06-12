Iconic British artist David Hockney dies aged 88

HQ

It has just been reported that artist and designer David Hockney has unfortunately passed away. Aged 88, the British talent is best known for his contributions to the pop art movement in the 1960s, but he also created popular art and other works throughout the 20th and 21st century too.

As per BBC News, Hockney's publicist Erica Bolton has shared a statement where she reveals that the artist "passed away peacefully at home on 11 June 2026," which just happened to be around a month before he celebrated his 89th birthday.

In a follow-up statement, Bolton also regarded Hockney as "one of the most influential and defining figures in contemporary art," all while noting his "enduring legacy reflects his underlying enthusiasm for life".

As per Hockney's most famous work, back in 2018, one of his swimming pool paintings sold for just shy of £70 million at auction, a feat that set a record for a living artist and left Hockney surprised.