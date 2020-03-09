Iconic actor Max von Sydow has died

Allegedly, we will all go down this road eventually, but it does not make it any more pleasant to announce that the Swedish/French actor Max von Sydow has died, 90 years old. During his long career, he has played a lot of iconic roles in both movies and video games and earned two Academy Award nominations.

His most famous role is likely that of Antonius Block in The Seventh Seal, but other honourable mentions are his portrayals of Emperor Ming in Flash Gordon and more recently The Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones (he was also in games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Ghostbusters: The Video Game). His wife Catherine had the following to say:

"It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow, March 8, 2020."

Thanks for everything, Max von Sydow!