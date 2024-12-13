English
Project Robot
Ico developers announces Project Robot

We're not sure what it is all about, but we're sure we want it.

Have you missed climbing on colossal creatures and fluttering handlessly in the wind to tear-jerking Japanese music? Then one of the night's many announcements may please you, because Ico studio Team Ico's new game has just been revealed and, like their previous games, it looks touchingly cryptic.

The game doesn't have a title yet and goes by the working title of "Project Robot" but it looks to be a sort of quirky Shadow of the Colussus with a sci-fi theme and, honestly, could it get any better? We're waiting for more information at the time of writing. What do you think of what you saw?

Project Robot

