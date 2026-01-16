Iceland worried after incoming US ambassador jokes about becoming "52nd state"

HQ

Iceland has reacted with anger after Donald Trump's pick for US ambassador reportedly joked that the country could become America's 52nd state. The remark, attributed to former Republican congressman Billy Long, has sparked a public backlash and a growing petition demanding that Iceland reject his appointment.

The comment was reported by Politico, which said Long made the joke casually to colleagues in Washington. It emerged at a sensitive moment, as the US holds tense exchanges with Denmark and Greenland following Trump's renewed threats over the Arctic island, raising concerns in Reykjavík about how seriously Washington views Nordic sovereignty beyond Greenland.

Billy Long // Shutterstock

Iceland's foreign ministry said it had contacted the US embassy to verify the comments. Meanwhile, a petition calling on foreign minister Katrín Gunnarsdóttir to block Long's nomination gathered more than 3,000 signatures within hours, describing the joke as offensive to Iceland and its people.

Long later apologised, insisting the remarks were meant in jest and not as a policy statement. Speaking to Arctic Today, he said he regretted any offence caused and stressed that he looked forward to working with Iceland.

But Icelandic politicians warned the episode should not be dismissed. Sigmar Guðmundsson, a member of the governing coalition, said the joke was ill-judged given rising Arctic tensions and reflected a troubling lack of respect for the sovereignty of small states...