LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Borderlands 4
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      World news

      Iceland signals possible Eurovision 2026 withdrawal over Israel participation

      The decision reflects growing unease over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Here in Spain, we've received news that our country might not take part in Eurovision if Israel does. Now, Iceland's national broadcaster RÚV has also signaled uncertainty over participating in Eurovision 2026 if Israel is allowed to compete. The final decision will follow the European Broadcasting Union's General Assembly in December. RÚV's stance reflects broader European unease regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza and concerns over press freedom. This uncertainty adds to the growing list of broadcasters considering a boycott over Israel's participation. What do you think about the situation?

      Iceland signals possible Eurovision 2026 withdrawal over Israel participation
      Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 // Shutterstock

      This post is tagged as:

      World newsIcelandIsraelPalestine


      Loading next content