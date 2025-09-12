Iceland signals possible Eurovision 2026 withdrawal over Israel participation The decision reflects growing unease over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

HQ Here in Spain, we've received news that our country might not take part in Eurovision if Israel does. Now, Iceland's national broadcaster RÚV has also signaled uncertainty over participating in Eurovision 2026 if Israel is allowed to compete. The final decision will follow the European Broadcasting Union's General Assembly in December. RÚV's stance reflects broader European unease regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza and concerns over press freedom. This uncertainty adds to the growing list of broadcasters considering a boycott over Israel's participation. What do you think about the situation? Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 // Shutterstock