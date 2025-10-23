Iceland reports the presence of mosquitoes for the first time... Why is this making headlines?

HQ

For the first time in its history, Iceland has reported the presence of mosquitoes. Why is this making headlines? Well, the simple explanation: the event is drawing global attention as a sign of the planet's changing climate.

The Natural Science Institute of Iceland confirmed on Monday the discovery of three Culiseta annulata mosquitoes, a species native to Europe and capable of surviving cold environments. The insects were found earlier this month on a farm in Kjós.

A close-up photograph of a mosquito covered in delicate frost crystals // Shutterstock

"At dusk on October 16th, I noticed a strange fly," Hjaltason told Icelandic broadcaster RUV. "I immediately suspected what was going on and quickly collected it." Further examination revealed that the three specimens were indeed mosquitoes, a first for the Nordic island.

Scientists believe the mosquitoes may have arrived via freight and adapted to Iceland's milder temperatures. However, if you live there, you can be at peace. While this species is known to bite, it doesn't transmit any known diseases in northern Europe.

Still, the discovery underscores a broader trend: as global temperatures rise (and the Arctic warms at more than twice the global rate) new insect species are expanding their range northward. What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below.