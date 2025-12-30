Iceland records warmest Christmas Eve on record at nearly 20°C (Typical temperatures: -1°C to 4°C)

HQ

Iceland experienced its hottest Christmas Eve ever this year, with temperatures reaching 19.8°C in the eastern town of Seyðisfjörður, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office. Typical December temperatures in the country usually range between -1°C and 4°C.

The warmth was widespread across eastern Iceland. Bakkagerði, in the Borgarfjörður region, recorded 19.7°C, matching the previous national December record set in 2019. Meteorologists confirmed the new peak narrowly surpassed that earlier high.

Fjord and town Bakkagerði, east Iceland // Shutterstock

Weather officials said the record was caused by a strong high-pressure system that drew warm, moist air of tropical origin northwards, while blocking colder Arctic air from reaching the island. The unusual atmospheric setup created near-summer conditions in the middle of winter.

The extreme temperatures come amid a broader pattern of warming in Iceland. Earlier this year, record heatwaves pushed temperatures 3-4°C above average in many regions, with May records broken at the vast majority of long-running weather stations.

Scientists warn that the Arctic is warming around four times faster than the global average, with visible impacts already emerging in Iceland, including glacier retreat, shifting marine life, and the first recorded appearance of mosquitoes on the island.