Iceland could join the EU by 2028

HQ

For a country of fewer than 400,000 people sitting in the North Atlantic between two continents, Iceland has always had an outsized role in European geopolitics. But a statement from Reykjavik this week suggests the island may be about to make its most consequential move yet.

Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir told Reuters on Wednesday that Iceland could become an EU member state as early as 2028. The government has proposed a referendum on August 29 to decide whether to resume membership negotiations, a process frozen since 2013 when a Eurosceptic government took power.

"If we do that, then I'm pretty optimistic we will be, before the end of the year 2028, a member of the European Union," says Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, Icelandic Foreign Minister.

Reykjavík (Iceland) // Shutterstock

Iceland is already part of Europe's single market and the Schengen travel zone, and a founding NATO member. In practical terms, it is deeply integrated with the EU. Full membership would be the final step in a journey long underway.

What changed? A mix of forces. The cost of living has surged. Russia's war in Ukraine has sharpened security thinking. And Donald Trump's repeated talk of annexing Greenland, which sits right between Iceland and the United States, has concentrated minds. "Iceland is there in the middle, a kind of link between those two continents," Gunnarsdottir said.

The road will not be smooth. The minister was frank: fisheries will be the hardest negotiation, followed by agriculture and the labour market. Fishing is not just an industry in Iceland, it is an economic and cultural cornerstone. Her strategy is to tackle the hard issues first rather than leave them to pile up at the end.

The EU appears ready to welcome Iceland in. Foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas put it plainly: "Iceland would certainly be a frontrunner in this process." If August's vote passes, a second referendum on full membership would still be required. Two votes, two chances. But for the first time in over a decade, the conversation is real.