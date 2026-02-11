This European website draws millions by naming US immigration agents involved in crackdowns

HQ

A Netherlands-based website called ICE List has drawn millions of views after publishing the names and roles of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents involved in immigration enforcement operations. The project, launched by Irish national Dominick Skinner, describes itself as a response to what he calls a "problematic regime" and aims to remove the anonymity of federal agents operating in US cities.

The site functions as a crowdsourced platform, relying on around 500 volunteers to review tips and verify identities using publicly available information, including professional profiles and other open sources. According to Skinner, the database includes more than 1,500 individuals, though it does not publish home addresses or phone numbers. A small number of listings have been removed due to inaccuracies or because the individuals no longer work for the agency.

Now, the initiative has entered a heated political debate in the United States, where ICE agents have increasingly worn masks and concealed identification during operations. The Department of Homeland Security says such measures are necessary to protect officers from threats, while others argue they undermine accountability. Skinner maintains the project serves the public interest, though it has prompted warnings from US officials that identifying agents could lead to prosecution... What do you think of this debate?