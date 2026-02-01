Ice hockey arena for Winter Olympics is still unfinished, days before the event

HQ

The Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo will start in less than a week, and a big venue for the event is still unfinished: the ice hockey ring. A 11,800 stadium for ice hockey is currently being built in Milan, and according to BBC, it was still under construction when they visited it on Saturday, with mmost roads closed, construction materials and rubbish everywhere, and without hospitality boxes, food and drink stalls, or seats in the press area.

It is expected that the first ice hockey match will take place on Thursday, 5 February, between Italy and France for the women's competition.

The ice hockey rink has been controversial, as it has measures that differ from the international standards as well as the popular NHL, both shorter and narrower. However, the organizers said that the differences in rink specifications are insignificant, and should not impact either the safety or quality of game play.