LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English


      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      lifestyle
      Minecraft

      Ice Cube is back behind a computer to deal with Minecraft complaints

      File a claim after dying in Minecraft and the War of the Worlds star may just take a look.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      If I had a dollar for every time Ice Cube went viral for sitting behind a computer this month, I'd have two dollars. It isn't much, but it is strange it happened twice. The rap and acting icon is back at it again in a new Minecraft promo, in which he sits behind an old computer in his Ice Cubicle to look at player deaths.

      The promotion is essentially a chance for users to send clips of their deaths and file complaints for Ice Cube to take a look at. With the #CubeClaims, he "promises" to get you a settlement. Promises is in quotes there because this almost definitely will not happen.

      Ice Cube also was featured behind a computer for the entirety of the new War of the Worlds adaptation, which is currently considered one of the worst movies of 2025 and perhaps the 21st century.

      This is an ad:

      Cube's performance and some of the movie's heinous moments have gone viral, creating a cult following who regard the movie as true cinema.

      Minecraft
      How it felt watching Ice Cube in the new Minecraft ad

      Related texts

      0
      Minecraft: Xbox 360 EditionScore

      Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition
      REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

      "Time disappears in Minecraft. It is an absorbing experience, one that demands just one more minute in perpetuity."

      1
      MinecraftScore

      Minecraft
      REVIEW. Written by Jesper Karlsson | GR Sweden

      "I would like to compare Minecraft to my favourite TV show of all times - Seinfeld. It's a game about nothing."



      Loading next content