If I had a dollar for every time Ice Cube went viral for sitting behind a computer this month, I'd have two dollars. It isn't much, but it is strange it happened twice. The rap and acting icon is back at it again in a new Minecraft promo, in which he sits behind an old computer in his Ice Cubicle to look at player deaths.

The promotion is essentially a chance for users to send clips of their deaths and file complaints for Ice Cube to take a look at. With the #CubeClaims, he "promises" to get you a settlement. Promises is in quotes there because this almost definitely will not happen.

Ice Cube also was featured behind a computer for the entirety of the new War of the Worlds adaptation, which is currently considered one of the worst movies of 2025 and perhaps the 21st century.

Cube's performance and some of the movie's heinous moments have gone viral, creating a cult following who regard the movie as true cinema.