Ice Age 6 is reportedly in the works at Disney

As Disney hypes up the return of Toy Story, Frozen, and more, it appears that it'll be bringing back another beloved animated franchise in Ice Age. After the success of Inside Out 2, sequels appear to be the name of the game at Disney animation, so why not make Ice Age 6?

John Leguizamo - the voice actor for Sid the sloth - revealed that Ice Age 6 is on its way in a recent interview (which you can check out here). We don't have any concrete plot details or a release window yet, but the film is on its way.

We last saw Manny, Sid, Diego, and more in the fifth movie Ice Age: Collision Course, which released all the way back in 2016. The franchise has been going since 2002, and yet we still haven't seen another film featuring the baby that was the focal point of the first movie. Perhaps that's finally where the story can go now we've had all the wacky dinosaurs and aliens business.