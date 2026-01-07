iBUYPOWER launches extremely cheap hardline watercooling products

HQ

iBUYPOWER has used CES to launch a number of impressively cheap cases and AIO, with both the AW5 360mm AIO and the Trace X and Pulse X cases, with Trace X being a classic panoramic view, curved glass case costing just $100.

However, iBUYPOWER is promising a "Trace X custom Loop" that will make hardline watercooling "accessible to everyone" according to a press release sent to Gamereactor. This could very well bring hardline watertubing, often seen as the more hardcore choice, to a complexity and cost level where a lot more mainstream PC gamers will find it interesting.

While prices are to be disclosed, the system aim at custom designing each element to make it cheaper but also less fragile by integrating a distribution plate that contains pump, coolant, and reservoir, thus taking up the least amount of space while reducing the complexity of assembly as well as space. The design borrows from the iBUYPOWER Element CL system, allowing a lot of adjustments, while having a curved glass panel from side and front, and still leaving room for ARGB options and a high level of ventilation.

