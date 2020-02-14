LIVE

Table Manners
eFootball PES 2020

Ibrahimović scores a hat-trick for PES 2020's Data Pack 4.0

We've just downloaded the 1.04.00 update and captured our own take on the recent Italian derby.

Zlatan Ibrahimović just loves to show off whenever it's time to make a debut in a new shirt, and even though his promising goal IRL during last weekend's Milan-based derby wasn't enough to prevent Inter's comeback, in our very first match with eFootball PES 2020 Data Pack 4.0 he scored a hat-trick:

The Swedish striker is the main star of an update that includes up-to-date winter-window market transfers (yes, you can see Eriksen in the video), renewed Brazilian and Thai leagues, and your usual round of boots, kits and faces. In terms of player lookalikes, other than Ibra himself, young stars such as Erling Haaland or Take Kubo have been updated as well.

Besides all that, legends will now stick to physical condition 'B', and these are the new legends coming to myClub with the newly-released update:


  1. Pirlo (Juventus)

  2. Bergomi (Inter)

  3. Córdoba (Inter)

  4. Jan Koller

  5. Gareth Barry

  6. Shay Given

  7. Rafael Van der Vaart

  8. Robbie Keane

eFootball PES 2020eFootball PES 2020eFootball PES 2020eFootball PES 2020

